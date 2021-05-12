Young cancer survivor has wish come true at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl battling cancer had the chance to be a zookeeper for a day, thanks to Utah's Hogle Zoo and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

McKayla Browning loves animals, so the 11 year old had a true hands on experience learning her dream job at the zoo. Last year, she had a liver transplant after being diagnosed with liver cancer at just 13 months old, so having this opportunity is especially rewarding.

She was dressed for the part as well, wearing a vest, hat, backpack and name tag from the zoo as she began her rounds; the first stop was feeding the giraffes.

"Everything has been kind of crazy since September but we’re getting there . . . I’m excited because the doctor said once I get healed and everything, I can play gymnastics which is been like my dream sport for a very long time," said McKayla.

Her father said her attitude has been so positive throughout her ordeal, so having the chance to feed the elephants, visit the seals, and see how the lions are trained means a lot to her and her family.

To find out how to make a dream come true for a child with a critical illness, visit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah's website.