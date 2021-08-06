Young Idaho boy still missing despite exhaustive search

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week, but authorities said a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing.

The Fruitland Police Department is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and even paragliders, Chief JD Huff said Wednesday.

Despite the exhaustive search, authorities don’t yet know what became of the child, and no possibility has been ruled out of the investigation, Huff said during a news conference Wednesday.

The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home, wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops, authorities said.

“You know 5-year-olds can get into almost anything, so we’ve looked through nearly 200 garbage cans, drained canals and irrigation ditches and pumped a septic tank in the area that had a makeshift 2-by-6 wooden plank lid,” Huff said.