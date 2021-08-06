Watch
Young Idaho boy still missing despite exhaustive search

Fruitland Police Department via AP
These photos, provided by the Fruitland, Idaho, Police Department, shows Michael Joseph Vaughan who has been missing since July 27, 2021. Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week, but authorities say a 5-year-old boy is still missing. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, that the agency is using every possible resource in the search.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Aug 06, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week, but authorities said a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing.

The Fruitland Police Department is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and even paragliders, Chief JD Huff said Wednesday.

Despite the exhaustive search, authorities don’t yet know what became of the child, and no possibility has been ruled out of the investigation, Huff said during a news conference Wednesday.

The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home, wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops, authorities said.

“You know 5-year-olds can get into almost anything, so we’ve looked through nearly 200 garbage cans, drained canals and irrigation ditches and pumped a septic tank in the area that had a makeshift 2-by-6 wooden plank lid,” Huff said.

