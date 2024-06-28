Youth group struck by lightning while hiking in Sevier County, 7 hospitalized

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A youth group from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints was struck by lightning while hiking near the Fremont Junction in Sevier County Thursday afternoon. Seven youths were taken to the hospital.

Police say at 1:45 p.m. the youth group was hiking south of the Fremont Junction near the Willow Springs overlook when it began to rain. It's believed that the group was moving through water puddling on the ground when lightning struck the ground next to them.

Approximately 50 youth felt the shock of the lightning, with seven experiencing medical concerns due to the electrocution. Those seven were transported to Salina by ambulances to Gunnison Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital, with two being flown via medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi.

The rest of the youth were accounted for and brought back to Salina to return to their parents. No other medical issues were reported at the time and none of the reported injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

