Zion halts pandemic shuttle-ticketing system before holiday

National Park Service
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 28, 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Zion National Park has ended a shuttle ticket system that was implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks are still required while in line and while riding the shuttle, but seating capacity will be similar to pre-COVID-19 levels, the Spectrum newspaper reported.

The change was announced Thursday, shortly before the Memorial Day weekend, a busy time for visitation. More than 85,000 visitors are expected this year.

Tickets are no longer required, though anyone who has already purchased one will be prioritized in the shuttle queue at or after the ticket's time and date.

Otherwise the shuttle will be boarding first come first serve during the day from the Zion Canyon Visitor Center.

The shuttle ticket system was installed last July, with removed seats in the buses to allow for social distancing.

Tickets were $1, which had increased to $2 apiece just two weeks ago.

