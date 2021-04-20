Zion NP seeks fee increase for shuttle system

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park will continue its timed ticket system instituted last year to maintain social distancing on shuttles into the park, but is now asking for public comment on a possible fee increase.

Last year's large crowds as COVID-19 numbers rose in Utah and across the country led to implementation of the shuttle ticket system to address health and safety concerns, while still allowing visitors to enjoy the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

Park officials are now seeking an increase to two dollars per ticket, as staff are needed at multiple locations to manage the spike in park attendance.

Last year, money was reallocated to from the park's budget to handle management of the new shuttle ticket requirements, but now critical park projects can no longer be delayed.

Park officials believe the ticket system will be in place on a temporary basis to address public health requirements; once the COVID-19 pandemic in under control, it's anticipated tickets will not be needed.

Public comments can be submitted here will be accepted through April 25, 2021.