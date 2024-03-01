Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Zion National Park shuttle service to begin Sunday

Zion NP shuttle.png
NPS/Ally O'Rullian
Zion NP shuttle.png
Posted at 11:38 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 13:58:30-05

ZION NP, Utah — Spring is right around the corner, and that means visitors to Utah's Mighty 5 national parks will start to see a surge in visitors.

To prepare, Zion National Park will begin its shuttle service on Sunday, March 3, with springtime service running from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from the Zion Visitor Center, with the last shuttle returning from Temple of Sinawava at 7:15 p.m.

After May 19 and through the summer, the first shuttle will leave the Visitor Center at 6 a.m., with the last shuttle leaving at 7 p.m. and returning at 8:15 p.m.

Visitors should be aware that this schedule is subject to change, but current shuttle information is available by checking here.

Once the shuttle is operating, Zion Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed to personal vehicles.

When parking inside Zion is full, the National Park Service may temporarily close parking lots and roads, but visitors can then park in Springdale and take the free Spingvale Line shuttle into the park.

No ticket or reservation is needed to ride either shuttle, but a park fee is required.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere