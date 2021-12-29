Zion NP's highway facing winter driving conditions

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Zion National Park is warning visitors that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that transverses the park may experience winter driving conditions on December 29.

Winter storm warnings and a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service have alerted the park to hazardous conditions.

Updates on Zion's weather can found on their website, along with real-time photos from their webcams.

Visitors are reminded that masks are required for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all National Park Service buildings, crowded outdoor spaces, and enclosed public transportation.

