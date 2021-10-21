Zions Bank president elected to lead American Bankers Association

SALT LAKE CITY — Zions Bank President and CEO A. Scott Anderson was elected to chair the American Bankers Association (ABA) for 2021-2022 during its annual convention in Tampa on October 21.

Though headquartered in Salt Lake City, Zions Bank has 122 locations in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

“Banks are tremendously important to their customers and communities, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent our industry as we navigate critical challenges in the year ahead,” said Anderson.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to make sure banks of all sizes can continue to support the nation’s recovery from the pandemic and drive economic growth.”

As ABA chair, Anderson plans to address economic inequity, including the need to promote economic inclusion by addressing racial and structural inequalities.

“With more than four decades of banking experience, Scott is ideally suited to represent America’s banks and their 2 million employees at this critically important time,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO.

“His knowledge of the industry, deep appreciation for the importance of ABA advocacy, and personal commitment to ABA priorities including enhancing diversity at banks and expanding financial inclusion make him a perfect choice to lead the association at this moment.”

In addition to leading Zions Bank as CEO since 1998, Anderson serves on various boards, including the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, Envision Utah and Silicon Slopes.

Anderson also sits on the editorial board of The Salt Lake City Tribune, and is a board member of the Business Committee for the Arts and the Kennedy Center National Committee for the Performing Arts.