Another large earthquake struck the coast of Tonga Wednesday morning.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered about 59 miles west-northwest from Hihifo, Tonga and 225 miles from Samoa, the United State Geological Survey reported.

USGS reports the quake had a total depth of 210.1 km.

In January, an earthquake, tsunami and volcano eruption rattled the area, resulting in the deaths of three people.

