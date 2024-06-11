Massive python swallows woman whole in Indonesia

A woman who went missing in Indonesia was later found dead inside a massive, 16-foot-long python after it swallowed her whole.

CBS News reports the giant snake swallowed 45-year-old Farida, who was a mother to four children.

Farida went missing Thursday night and did not return home, which is when her village located in the South Sulawesi province started looking for her, the village head told media company AFP.

Eventually, the search party came upon the python with an enlarged stomach and decided to cut it open with machetes, where they found Farida inside, TMZ reported.

TMZ obtained graphic video of the incident, also reporting that the snake bit Farida before wrapping itself around her and strangling her to death.

Farida was fully clothed inside the belly of the snake and her body was carried away in a blanket past villagers, TMZ reported.

CBS News stated that while reports of humans being killed by pythons are rare, this isn't the first time it's happened. Most recently, in 2023, a python was killed in a different province of Indonesia when it was found strangling and eating a farmer in the village.