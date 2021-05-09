Watch
China discounts possibility of harm from falling rocket

Ju Zhenhua/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit is due to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday in an unknown location. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
Posted at 9:37 PM, May 08, 2021
BEIJING (AP) — China says the upper stage of its Long March 5B carrier rocket that launched the core module of its space station will mostly burn up on re-entry, posing little threat to people and property on Earth.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Chinese authorities will release information about the re-entry of the rocket, expected over the weekend, in a “timely manner."

He says the rocket's design will ensure it would be largely destroyed during the re-entry process, “which has a very low probability of causing harm to aviation activities and the ground."

China’s space agency has yet to say whether the main stage of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent.

Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.

Usually, discarded core, or first-stage, rockets reenter soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit like this one did.

