Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

Andrew Matthews/AP
Dawn breaks behind the stones during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened Monday for the Summer Solstice celebrations. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 21, 2022
LONDON — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers have greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.

Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the atmosphere was “convivial” and there were only two arrests. It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago.

It is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the center of the circle.

