D-Day plus 78 years; Remembering the Normandy landings that turned the tide in WWII

NORMANDY, France — Seventy eight years ago Monday, allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in an invasion that ultimately led to the end of World War II and the liberation of Europe.

Crowds of French and international visitors attended the 78th anniversary of the D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach.

READ: Utah World War II veteran shares story of being wounded in Normandy, documenting the war

The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered a speech during the ceremony. In an interview with the Associated Press, Milley said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy.

Check out this archival news footage of the D-Day landings: