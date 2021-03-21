Menu

Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Met Office via AP)
Iceland Volcano
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 23:48:07-04

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Meteorologists in Iceland say the eruption of a long-dormant volcano is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office says fissure eruption began that began Friday night sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley about 20 miles southwest of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik.

The agency called the eruption “minor” and the country's international airport said Saturday that flights have remained on schedule since the eruption began.

The Department of Emergency Management said it doesn’t anticipate evacuations unless levels of volcanic gases rise significantly.

In 2010, an eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano disrupted air traffic between Europe and North America because of concerns volcanic ash and dust could damage jet engines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere