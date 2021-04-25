Watch
Europe reopens but virus patients still overwhelm ICU teams

Lewis Joly/AP
Nurse Nadia Boudra, left, Doctor Alexy Tran Dinh, center, and nurse Yvana Faro, right, care for a patient inside an operating room transformed as a room for COVID-19 unconscious patients at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Thursday, April 22, 2021. France still had nearly 6,000 critically ill patients in ICUs this week as the government embarked on the perilous process of gingerly easing the country out of its latest lockdown, too prematurely for those on pandemic frontlines in hospitals. President Emmanuel Macron's decision to reopen elementary schools on Monday and allow people to move about more freely again in May, even though ICU numbers have remained stubbornly higher than at any point since the pandemic's catastrophic first wave, marks another shift in multiple European capitals away from prioritizing hospitals. In France, Greece and elsewhere, the cursor is moving back toward other economic, social and educational imperatives. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Posted at 11:03 PM, Apr 24, 2021
PARIS (AP) — France and other countries in Europe are relaxing coronavirus restrictions while still pouring massive human, medical, financial and technological resources into keeping thousands of COVID-19 patients alive.

Inside one of Paris’ biggest hospitals, state-of-the-art artificial lungs are giving the most critical patients a last-ditch shot at survival.

Outside, healthy people are planning getaways and drinks with friends as the country embarks on the perilous process of gingerly easing out of its latest lockdown.

Some frontline caregivers in hospitals see the lockdown easing as premature.

Intensive care unit admissions at French hospitals remain stubbornly higher than at any point since the pandemic’s catastrophic first surge.

