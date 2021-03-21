Menu

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

AP
ADDS REFERENCE TO ACTING AFGHAN MINISTER OF DEFENSE YASIN ZIA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center, walks on the red carpet with Acting Afghan Minister of Defense Yasin Zia as they review an honor guard at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Austin arrived in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country. (Presidential Palace via AP)
Lloyd Austin, Yasin Zia
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 18:11:09-04

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, and he says the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war.

But Austin says the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful” diplomacy to have a chance.

With questions swirling about how long U.S. troops will remain in the country, Austin said during the stop Sunday in Kabul that “in terms of an end date or setting a specific date for withdrawal, that’s the domain of my boss.”

He said his visit was intended to let him “listen and learn” and to help with his participation in reviewing the future of the American force.

