Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

Ariel Schalit/AP
Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett shakes hands with outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Posted at 11:26 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 01:30:33-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, becomes prime minister and was sworn into office after a 60-59 vote.

Promising to try to heal a divided nation, Bennett will preside over a fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

But the 71-year-old Netanyahu made clear he has no intention of exiting the political stage, calling the new coalition a “dangerous government.”

The vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which Israel held four deadlocked elections.

