London police tactics at vigil for slain woman draw scrutiny

Victoria Jones/AP
People gather and turn on their phone torches in Clapham Common, despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 01:10:14-04

LONDON (AP) — London's police department is under scrutiny for the way officers handled some participants at an unofficial vigil for a London woman whose killing has a fellow officer facing murder charges.

Hundreds of people disregarded a judge’s ruling and police requests by gathering at a park on Saturday night in honor of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old last was seen alive nearby on March 3.

Demonstrators said they wanted to draw attention to the fear many women see as a daily part of British life.

Video of Saturday’s vigil turned rally showed several male officers grabbing hold of several women and pulling them away in handcuffs as onlookers screamed and shouted.

