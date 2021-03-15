London police tactics at vigil for slain woman draw scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — London's police department is under scrutiny for the way officers handled some participants at an unofficial vigil for a London woman whose killing has a fellow officer facing murder charges.

Hundreds of people disregarded a judge’s ruling and police requests by gathering at a park on Saturday night in honor of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old last was seen alive nearby on March 3.

Demonstrators said they wanted to draw attention to the fear many women see as a daily part of British life.

Video of Saturday’s vigil turned rally showed several male officers grabbing hold of several women and pulling them away in handcuffs as onlookers screamed and shouted.