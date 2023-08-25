Man banned from Yellowstone National Park, facing federal charges after traveling off-trail under influence

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Yellowstone National Park visitor who was allegedly under the influence as he traveled off-trail in one of the park’s thermal areas has been banned from the park as he faces federal criminal charges in the incident, prosecutors announced.

Jason Wicks, a 49-year-old resident of Hillman, Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of off-trail travel and being under the influence “to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” the US District Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said in a news release. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wicks was charged with thermal trespass and being under the influence of alcohol dangerous to self or others, according to court documents.

Wicks suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his foot during the Tuesday night incident, DA’s office spokesperson Lori Hogan told CNN. The release said Wicks sustained thermal burns.

As part of the conditions of his release, Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the case is resolved, prosecutors said.

A trial date has yet to be set and the investigation is still underway, according to the release.