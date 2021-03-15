Menu

Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

items.[0].image.alt
STR/AP
The body of Saw Pyae Naing is placed in a coffin in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Saw Pyae Naing, a 21-year old anti-coup protester, was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a demonstration on Saturday, according to his family. (AP Photo)
Myanmar
Posted at 11:13 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 01:13:54-04

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country’s largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup.

At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to an independent group tracking the toll of the violence.

Most of the deaths were in Yangon, where two townships were being placed under martial law.

Myanmar has been under a nationwide state of emergency since the coup, but the announcement of martial law suggested more direct military control of security, instead of local police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere