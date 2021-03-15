Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country’s largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup.

At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to an independent group tracking the toll of the violence.

Most of the deaths were in Yangon, where two townships were being placed under martial law.

Myanmar has been under a nationwide state of emergency since the coup, but the announcement of martial law suggested more direct military control of security, instead of local police.