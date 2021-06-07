Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Landmine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia

items.[0].image.alt
PDSA/AP
This undated file photo provided by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) shows Cambodian landmine detection rat, Magawa, wearing his PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross, in Siem, Cambodia. After five years of sniffing out land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia, Magawa is retiring. The African giant pouched rat has been the most successful rodent trained and overseen by a Belgian nonprofit, APOPO, to find land mines and alert its human handlers so the explosives can be safely removed. (PDSA via AP, File)
Cambodia Rat Hero Retires
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 02:18:54-04

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — After five years of sniffing out land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia, Magawa is retiring.

The African giant pouched rat has been the most successful rodent trained and overseen by a Belgian nonprofit, APOPO, to find land mines and alert his human handlers so the explosives can be safely removed.

Magawa has cleared more than 1.5 million square feet of land, sniffing out 71 land mines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance.

In retirement, he will live in his same cage as before and follow the same daily routine — he just won’t be going out to the minefields anymore.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere