No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remains stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day.

Authorities have failed at new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.

Meanwhile, the head of the Suez Canal Authority said Saturday that strong winds were “not the only cause” for the Ever Given running aground. The official said at a news conference that an investigation is underway but did not rule out human or technical error.

He also says he cannot predict when the vessel will be dislodged and the canal reopened.

The blockage is disrupting global trade, with more than 320 ships waiting for passage through the crucial waterway.