Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

Charlie Riedel/AP
Emergency room nurse L'Erin Ogle stands at dawn before starting her 12-hour shift at a nearby hospital Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Overland Park, Kan. After a year of working long hours taking care of COVID-19 patients, Ogle feels obligated to speak out when she sees misinformation related to the pandemic in her community. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
L’Erin Ogle
Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 01:11:36-04

Bogus claims about the coronavirus have exploded since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic a year ago, and much of the job of correcting misinformation has fallen to the world’s front-line medical workers.

In Germany, a video clip showing a nurse using an empty syringe while practicing vaccinations was spread to suggest COVID-19 is fake.

In Bolivia, medical workers had to care for five people who ingested toxic bleach touted as a COVID-19 cure.

Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan says one man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate.

