People in Belgium can now ask for a 4-day work week with no pay loss

Workers in Belgium can now ask for a four-day work week with no loss of pay. Becoming the latest country to jump on the growing trend.

Forbes reported the new four-day work week and added that thousands of federal civil workers in the European country will also no longer be obligated to answer calls or emails from their bosses outside of working hours, in an effort to improve work-life balance.

Reportedly, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo held a press conference this week announcing the reforms,"We have experienced two difficult years. With this agreement, we set a beacon for an economy that is more innovative, sustainable and digital. The aim is to be able to make people and businesses stronger."

For a six-month trial phase, employees would be able to request a four-day workweek. They can choose to continue on the shorter workweek or opt out if they so wish.

Compensating for the shorter week, employees would be required to work longer hours during the four working days.

Scotland has previously announced a four-day work-week trial this year.