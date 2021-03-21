Menu

Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020,file photo, Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Britain’s Prince Harry has written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Britain Prince Harry
Posted at 11:28 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:31:18-04

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry wrote that losing his mother at age 12 left “a huge hole inside of me,” according to excerpts of the book printed in the Times of London.

Diana died in a Paris car accident in 1997.

“Hospital by the Hill," by Chris Connaughton, is the story of a young person whose mother worked at a hospital and died during the pandemic. It is being given to children who have experienced similar losses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere