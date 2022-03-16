Watch
Russian model who bashed Putin on social media found dead in suitcase: Reports

Gretta Vedler, 23, went missing a year ago after going on a tirade against Putin.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 16, 2022
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a "psychopath" has been found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase, according to reports.

Russian media reported the finding of the body in the trunk of a car on Sunday.

According to FOX News, Gretta Vedler, 23, went missing a year ago following her anti-Putin social media outburst, although the two incidents do not appear to be linked.

The Independent reported, her friend and a blogger from Ukraine allegedly grew suspicious and asked a friend in Moscow to file a missing person’s report.

According to the Daily Star, Vedler's ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, confessed to strangling her to death and abandoning the body in the trunk of a car.

FOX News reported, Korovin informed authorities that he slept in a hotel room with her body, which was packed in a recently purchased suitcase, for three nights. The man then placed her body in the trunk for a year while continuing to post to her social media accounts to give the impression that she was still alive.

Russia invades Ukraine; Latest updates

Vedler expressed concern over Putin's crackdown on protests in January 2021, according to a report.

"I can only assume, in my opinion, clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him. For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity - an intense and dynamic life," she wrote, according to The Mirror.

