Watch
NewsNation/World

Actions

Same country happiest for fourth year in a row for world rankings

items.[0].videoTitle
Every year, the Gallup organization publishes its survey on Global Emotions, and 2021 stands out for one thing.
man smiling holding daughter file photo, happy smile smiles happiness family father dad.jpg
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 01:04:21-04

Every year, the Gallup organization publishes its survey on Global Emotions, and 2021 stands out for one thing.

“2020 was officially the most stressful year in recent history, with a record-high 40% of adults worldwide saying they experienced stress during a lot of the previous day,” said the reports authors.

Gallup’s findings also form the groundwork for much of an annual study by scholars organized under the umbrella of the U.N.

Their “World Happiness Report 2021” ranked Finland as the world’s happiest country for the fourth year in a row.

The U.S. was ranked 19th, with the report suggesting income inequality may drop it down in ranking compared to other developed nations. On the income inequality measure called the “Gini Index” the United States was 54th most unequal in the world, the worst score of any North American or European Country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere