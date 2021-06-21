Watch
Take 2: Spacewalking astronauts install new solar panel

AP
In this image taken from NASA video, a solar panel is unfolded at the International Space Station, Sunday, June 20 2021. (NASA via AP)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 20:00:58-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts have installed a powerful new solar panel outside the International Space Station.

France's Thomas Pesquet and NASA's Shane Kimbrough picked up Sunday where they left off four days earlier, when spacesuit and other problems interrupted their work.

They had to use some muscle, but their efforts paid off Sunday with the new 63-foot panel unfurling all the way.

NASA plans a third spacewalk Friday to install a second panel.

These new solar wings will give the aging space station a much needed electrical boost, as demand for experiments and space tourists grows.

