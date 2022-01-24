UK launching four-day work week trial

About 30 companies in the United Kingdom are taking part in a six-month trial of a four-day work week.

4 Day Week Global, in partnership with the 4 Day Week UK Initiative, Cambridge University, Oxford University, Boston College, and the think tank Autonomy, launched the campaign, FOX News Business reported.

Employees at organizations participating in the trial will not lose pay, according to 4 Day Week Global, a New Zealand-based non-profit.

"Work is changing because we're now all working remotely, or flexibly, or a combination of the two," Charlotte Lockhart, founder and CEO of 4 Day Week Global told FOX Business. "This (program) isn't necessarily exclusive of that. This is about saying we can use some of those things that we have learned around how we measure productivity, how we value people working at their jobs when we can't see them and using the tools and the lessons from the pandemic to find a pathway in terms of how we can do our jobs in less time."

4 Day Week Global's pilot program manager, Joe Connor, told FOX Business that the organization provides companies with support, training, networking, mentoring, and research support in exchange for signing up.

Scotland announced plans to test a four-day work week in September, while Spain, New Zealand, Japan, and Iceland have already done so.

The reduction in working hours is said to provide a number of advantages, including enhanced production and improved employee attitudes.

According to FOX Business News, however, not all countries have benefited from the concept.