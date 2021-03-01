Menu

UN: At least 18 killed by Myanmar forces in several cities

AP
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Police fired tear gas and water cannons and there were reports of gunfire Sunday in Myanmar's largest city Yangon where another anti-coup protest was underway with scores of students and other demonstrators hauled away in police trucks. (AP Photo)
Myanmar
Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 21:30:30-05

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the military’s seizure of power.

A U.N. human rights official said it had “credible information” at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded. That would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup.

About 1,000 people are believed to have been detained Sunday, adding to the others detained earlier, including Suu Kyi.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have condemned the violence.

