UN: At least 18 killed by Myanmar forces in several cities

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the military’s seizure of power.

A U.N. human rights official said it had “credible information” at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded. That would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup.

About 1,000 people are believed to have been detained Sunday, adding to the others detained earlier, including Suu Kyi.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have condemned the violence.

