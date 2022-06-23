Watch
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds

Anna Szilagyi/AP
Anita Alvarez of United States is taken on a stretcher from the pool after collapsing during the solo free final of the artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 09:13:51-04

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction.

The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.

The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface.

Another person helped get her out of the pool. Alvarez is a two-time Olympian. She had fainted. USA Artistic Swimming says she is feeling much better.

