US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 19, 2021
SPRING, Texas — \Federal safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it has sent a Special Crash Investigation team to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night crash that killed two men.

Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman says investigators are “100% sure” that no one was driving the Tesla that ran off a residential road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

But they’re still trying to determine whether the electric car was in full self-driving mode.

