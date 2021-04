US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

SPRING, Texas — \Federal safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it has sent a Special Crash Investigation team to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night crash that killed two men.

RELATED: Utah researchers take first steps toward charging batteries faster

Harris County Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman says investigators are “100% sure” that no one was driving the Tesla that ran off a residential road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

But they’re still trying to determine whether the electric car was in full self-driving mode.

RELATED: 'You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,' Elon Musk says