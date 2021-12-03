Watch
$1,900 Tesla Cyberquad ATV for youngsters sells out in less than a day

Tesla
The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is now on sale for $1,900.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 08:13:03-05

Two years after Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck the Cyberquad ATV is now on sale … or, was.

Tesla added a $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids to its online store. The Radio Flyer electric ATV has a top speed of 10 mph and a range of 15 miles on a single charge, which takes around five hours on a home outlet.

Although the total number sold has not been published, the Cyberquad for kids sold out after being advertised for less than a day, was refilled, and sold out again.

Some assembly is required and is suggested for children eight and up with a maximum weight of 150 pounds.

Tesla still plans to provide a full-size Cyberquad to match the Cybertruck at some time, according to Elon Musk, but it's still in the works.

