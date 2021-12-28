4 killed in Colorado shooting spree; 3 injured including police officer

DENVER — According to reports, a Colorado gunman is responsible for the deaths of four people and the injuries of three others, including a police officer, in a shooting spree across Denver and the suburb of Lakewood.

According to Fox 31, the accused gunman was fatally shot in Lakewood. Authorities were scouring a location near Belmar for other suspects, according to authorities. The news outlet says, the first incident took place in Denver and resulted in the deaths of two women. A third person was hurt. A separate shooting occurred in another part of the city, resulting in the death of another man.

Two individuals, including the suspect, were killed in another shooting in Lakewood, according to police.

"This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, according to Fox 31.

The chaotic series of events began at 5 p.m. Monday, according to authorities. According to the Denver Post, the gunman fatally shot two women and injured a man before shooting and killing a male victim at a different site in Denver. He then got in a shootout with Denver police.

According to the newspaper, the suspect killed another person in Lakewood before being apprehended by Lakewood cops. The alleged gunman then ran from his truck and shot a clerk inside a Hyatt hotel. According to Fox 31, the clerk was rushed to the hospital, but authorities were unaware of their condition. A short time later, the officer was shot. According to officials, the officer is undergoing surgery.

The suspect was eventually fatally shot.