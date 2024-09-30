43-foot nude Donald Trump statue towers over Las Vegas highway

LAS VEGAS — A 43-foot nude statue of former president Donald Trump towered over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah Saturday.

The artist of "Crooked and Obscene" said the statue serves as a commentary on the transparency— or lack thereof— in politics, challenging viewers to think critically about political influence.

"Crooked and Obscene" artist

43-foot nude Donald Trump statue in Las Vegas



According to the artist, the title reflects the "controversial aspects attributed to both the figure represented and the nature of the installation itself."

The nude statue is made from foam— weighing approximately 6,000 pounds. The artist's goal with the statue is to provoke thought and open conversation about the "complexities of political power and leadership."

The Nevada Republican Party put out a statement regarding the statue— calling it a "political theater."

The statue made its appearance in the valley the same weekend Kamala Harris was in town at the World Market Center.

This is not the first time Las Vegas houses a naked Donald Trump statue.

In 2016, a Las Vegas-based artist, Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, created a naked Trump statue with a float that paraded down the strip right before the 2016 presidential election.

The artist of "Crooked and Obscene" plans to showcase the installation at every swing state, in both remote locations and central high-traffic areas, to reach a bigger audience.