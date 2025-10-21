A man took videos as his home floated away with him inside in Alaska’s storms

The remnant storms of Typhoon Halong tore into western Alaska with such ferocity that they pulled Steven Anaver’s home from its foundation and buoyed it across choppy water — with him inside.

Videos he shared Monday with The Associated Press convey the desperate scene as the waters rose inside his home and the flooding raged outside.

The storms’ blistering winds and record-high water levels laid waste to several small communities Oct. 12, displacing more than 2,000 people and requiring one of the most significant airlift operations in Alaska history.

At least one person is dead, and two others are missing.

The water started rising quickly Saturday night in Anaver’s village of Kwigillingok. It’s one of two Yup’ik communities that were hit hardest.

Anaver looked out through his window into pitch-black darkness. The power had long since been out.

The storm was the worst he’d seen. At around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, the water level jumped, rising to his knees in about 10 minutes.

Shortly after, the home teetered, tilted and started floating.

Plastic bags, boxes of blankets, a leather boot and furniture cushions floated in videos Anaver took from inside. The walls swayed like a ship’s.