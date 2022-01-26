Alabama man accused of keeping meth-fed 'attack squirrel' faces new charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The trial of an Alabama man accused of keeping a squirrel fed with methamphetamine so it would attack people has been postponed.

AL.com reported, Mickey Joel Paulk, who was arrested in 2019, faces charges for possession of a wild animal, stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

His trial was scheduled to be held in February, But, he will reportedly face additional charges—delaying his trial.

Paulk, 39, was initially arrested after a drug bust at a house in north Alabama that turned up meth, ammunition and body armor... and an "attack squirrel."

Police were reportedly told that Paulk fed meth to the animal to keep it aggressive.

"There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth," said Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely shortly after the bust on June 18, 2019.

The sheriff’s office told AL.com it released the squirrel into the woods after the investigation.

Paulk has denied he fed the squirrel meth.