OPELIKA, Ala. — A shopper at a TJ Maxx in east Alabama shot herself in the foot when her gun accidentally discharged, police said.

The gunfire happened when she dropped the gun Monday afternoon in the TJ Maxx at the Tiger Town shopping center in Opelika, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.