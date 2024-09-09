AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old Idaho girl found safe

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert issued Monday has been canceled after a 4-year-old Idaho girl was found safe.

The Idaho State Police released no other details regarding the girl or where she was found.

Officials originally said a 55-year-old man without custodial rights tookthe child after an argument with her mother to go artifact hunting in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County, and did not return the child Sunday evening.

The girl's mother was not able to reach the man and law enforcement was not originally able to locate him or the girl.

