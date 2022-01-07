Apple notifies woman of device apparently tracking her location

According to reports, a Mississippi woman recently received an iPhone notification that someone was likely following her location using a device that had been installed on or near her or her property.

Amber Norsworthy reportedly wrote on Facebook on Dec. 27 that she was with her small children when her iPhone made a sound she "hadn't heard before."

"Unknown Accessory Detected," the notification said. "This item has been moving with you for a while. The owner can see its location."

Norsworthy said she discovered that the device's operator verified her location for the first time at 1:47 p.m. local time, while she and her family were in the park. It was 3:08 p.m. when they last checked it, she said, while she was at her family's house. Minutes later, she received the notification.

She remotely disabled the tracker from her phone and reported it to the cops, who informed her that the gadget was an Apple AirTag, she wrote.

"It was very unsettling and it still makes me nervous," she said. "It showed the entire route they followed/tracked me."

Norsworthy told local news station WAPT-TV she searched for the AirTag with the help of sheriff’s deputies, her neighbor and her husband, but they have not been able to locate the device.

"We all searched all over the place… it can be anywhere," she told the news outlet. "It really made me nervous, you know? Because you hear about trafficking, and things like that, so I immediately was like, 'Oh my gosh, were they watching me? Were they watching my children?"

Apple Support was able to establish that the device was no longer tracking her, she said. AirTags, according to the tech company, are "a supereasy way to keep track of your stuff," such as wallets, keys and even pets.