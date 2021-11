Arby's super-fans rejoice. The fast food restaurant has made vodkas based on their french fries.

The fries-flavored, 80-proof vodkas will be available to purchase Nov. 18.

Arby's says the Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar.

Both liquors cose $59.99, including shipping and handling.