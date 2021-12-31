Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Betty White dies at 99

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Betty White
Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 14:47:48-05

Betty White, who was 99 years old, has died.

According to TMZ, and confirmed by People Magazine, the iconic comedy actress died two weeks before her 100th birthday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Betty White's agent Jeff Witjas told People.

White was preparing to mark her 100th birthday on January 17.

White reportedly died at her home on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere