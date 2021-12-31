Betty White dies at 99

Betty White, who was 99 years old, has died.

According to TMZ, and confirmed by People Magazine, the iconic comedy actress died two weeks before her 100th birthday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Betty White's agent Jeff Witjas told People.

White was preparing to mark her 100th birthday on January 17.

White reportedly died at her home on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.