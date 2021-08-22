Watch
Biden backs end to wolf protections, but hunting worries grow

Dawn Villella/AP
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 23:36:22-04

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is sticking by former President Donald Trump's decision to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S.

But a top federal wildlife official on Friday told The Associated Press there is growing concern over aggressive hunting and trapping for the animals in the Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Director for Ecological Services Gary Frazer suggested the agency could intervene if wolf populations suffer declines that could again threaten them with extinction.

Idaho, Montana and Wisconsin have adopted new rules intended to drive down the predator's numbers.

Gray wolves rebounded in parts of the U.S. over the past several decades from widespread extermination in the 1900s.

