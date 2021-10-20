Border Patrol arrested 1.7 million in one year, highest level since 1986

Border arrests have reached their highest levels since 1986, according to Customs and Border Patrol data.

U.S. authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border during the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in September, according to CBP data obtained by the Washington Post .

Data shows Border Patrol agents made 1.69 million arrests nationwide in 1986.

"We’re seeing the highest number of cross border crossings and it’s all because of the catastrophic open border policies by the Biden administration," Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News this week.

The Biden administration has been heavily criticized for rescinding the Remain in Mexico policy, which required sending migrants back to Mexico as their immigration proceedings were heard.

The administration has not gone as far as calling the situation at the border a "crisis."

Biden’s pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus,

called the situation "very serious" at a recent hearing in front of the Senate Finance Committee.