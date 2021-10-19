Brian Laundrie look-alike says he was ambushed by US Marshals on Appalachian Trail

A man bearing a strong resemblance to Brian Laundrie says he was ambushed by federal agents with guns drawn while he was taking a break from hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The New Yorker reported, Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann were napping after lunch at their hotel in the North Carolina town of Fontana Dam when US Marshals barged into the room.

"Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘US Marshals’ written on them, handguns pointed at my face," Beckwith told the New Yorker.

Beckwith, who resembles Landrie, the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide, said he was handcuffed but then quickly released because he doesn't have Laundrie's tattoos and he produced his ID which identified him.

Beckwith suspects that a hotel employee tipped off the US Marshals after believing he was Laundrie.

He says after the incident the hotel comp'd his stay and provided a free breakfast.

Laundrie, who is wanted on a federal warrant for debit card fraud, has been missing for more than a month.

His former girlfriend Gabby Petito's remains were found by the FBI in remote Wyoming on September 19. The coroner said her cause of death was homicide by strangulation.