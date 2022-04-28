Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bully sets 6-year-old boy on fire, leading to 3rd degree burns

64905545_1650926366417761_r.jpeg
GoFundMe
Bully sets 6-year-old boy on fire, leading to 3rd degree burns
64905545_1650926366417761_r.jpeg
Posted at 8:48 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:55:01-04

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 6-year-old Connecticut boy suffered serious burns to his face and legs after being hit with a burning ball thrown by another young child, according to his family.

The boy was being treated for second- and third-degree burns at Bridgeport Hospital and is recovering, relatives said.

64905545_1650926463408389_r.jpeg
Bully sets 6-year-old boy on fire, leading to 3rd degree burns

Bridgeport officials did not immediately confirm the family’s account. Bridgeport’s director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Scott Appleby, said in a statement that the incident Sunday was under investigation. Preliminary reports indicated four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire, he said.

No criminal charges were announced.

The burned child’s sister, Kayla Deegan, said an 8-year-old boy who lives in the same multifamily home in Bridgeport poured gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it and threw it at her brother in the building’s backyard.

Screenshot (9).png
Bully sets 6-year-old boy on fire, leading to 3rd degree burns

“In a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire,’” Kayla told WNBC-TV.

The older boy’s family declined to comment when reached at their home, the station reported.

Maria Rua, the burned child’s mother, said her son is expected to be in the hospital for a few more days. She said his face is swollen with blisters.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere