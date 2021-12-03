Burger King is selling Whoppers for 37-cents to celebrate the burgers 64th birthday

Burger King is honoring the 64th birthday of the Whopper by offering a special at all of its locations.

The fast-food business is lowering the price of its classic burger to 37 cents on December 3 and 4. Burger King said the price hasn't been seen since the 1950s.

There's a catch though, the discount is only available to members of the chain's Royal Perks rewards program and can only be ordered on its app.

The Whopper was initially sold by Burger King in 1957. According to his autobiography, it was conceived by Jim McLamore when he realized that customers liked eating enormous burgers, so he named it Whopper "thinking that this would transmit imagery of something big."

According to Burger King, there are 1,024 possible topping combinations for the Whopper. The sandwich is such an important component of their menu that they've added a plant-based option to it.