Burlington, Vermont bans use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's largest city is banning the use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers. The Burlington Free Press reports that the City Council passed a phased-in ban this week. It mandates moving to quieter electric-powered leaf blowers, and they will be required for all municipal departments in August. All businesses and Burlington residents will be required to comply by the end of May of next year. Gas-powered blowers operate at 90 decibels. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that level of noise can cause hearing damage after two hours of exposure. Gas engines also contribute to air pollution in residential neighborhoods.