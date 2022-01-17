CDC recommends schools cancel football, band during COVID-19 surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been chastised by some health experts for advising that schools cancel some sports and activities.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC recently issued recommendations recommending schools to stop high-risk sports and extracurricular activities or hold them remotely. Football, wrestling, and band are all examples of this.

Dr. William Schaffner, a four-decade CDC expert, told CNN that believing Americans will follow either of the agency's recommendations is "unlikely, irrational, and impractical." He is concerned that the proposals will not be followed.

Making public health recommendations — they are not a platonic ideal," Schaffner told CNN. "They have to work in the real world."

In a statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky defended the organization, claiming it "prioritized academics above athletics" and that when its school counsel is heeded, it can be extremely effective.