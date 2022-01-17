Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

CDC recommends schools cancel football, band during COVID-19 surge

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
high-school-football.jpeg
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 15:23:14-05

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been chastised by some health experts for advising that schools cancel some sports and activities.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC recently issued recommendations recommending schools to stop high-risk sports and extracurricular activities or hold them remotely. Football, wrestling, and band are all examples of this.

Dr. William Schaffner, a four-decade CDC expert, told CNN that believing Americans will follow either of the agency's recommendations is "unlikely, irrational, and impractical." He is concerned that the proposals will not be followed.

Making public health recommendations — they are not a platonic ideal," Schaffner told CNN. "They have to work in the real world."

In a statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky defended the organization, claiming it "prioritized academics above athletics" and that when its school counsel is heeded, it can be extremely effective.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere