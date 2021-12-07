Chevy Chase takes drive-thru orders at South Carolina fast food restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. — While in town for a special screening of his holiday favorite, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, comedy legend Chevy Chase paid a surprise visit to a South Carolina fast food restaurant.

Chase decided to work behind the counter after grabbing a bite to eat at Raising Cane's in Charleston.

Before heading to the drive-thru line, he donned a Santa hat and began collecting orders at the cash register. During his "shift," Chase also took the time to interact with his new teammates and crack jokes with customers.

Raising Cane's Chevy Chase surprises drive-thru customers at Raising Cane's in Charleston S.C.

The chicken fingers and special sauce of Raising Cane's, a fast food company with outlets across the country, are well-known.

Raising Cane's Chevy Chase surprises drive-thru customers at Raising Cane's in Charleston S.C.

The 78-year-old comic was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" and the show's "Weekend Update" segment's first host. He later appeared in films such as the "National Lampoon's" franchise before returning to television for several seasons on "Community."